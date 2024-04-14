Gunfire Erupts Outside Salman Khan's Mumbai Residence

Early Sunday morning, two unidentified individuals unleashed gunfire outside the residence of Bollywood icon Salman Khan in Mumbai, as reported by PTI citing police sources. The incident occurred at the Galaxy Apartments in the Bandra area, where the actor resides. Allegedly, four rounds were fired by the assailants before they fled the scene.

Local law enforcement, alongside the crime branch, swiftly launched an investigation into the matter. Additionally, a team of forensic science experts arrived at the site to collect evidence and aid in the probe.

Joint Commissioner of Police Satyanarayan Chaudhary, overseeing law and order, stated that efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the culprits. A bullet from the gunfire struck the wall of the building, indicating the severity of the incident.

According to a crime branch official present at the scene, the assailants, donning helmets, arrived on a motorcycle from the Bandstand side. They discharged several rounds towards the building and into the air. However, due to poor quality CCTV footage and darkness, the motorcycle's registration number remained unclear. Investigators are enlisting technical assistance to enhance the footage and gather vital leads.

In response to the attack, multiple police teams have been mobilized by the Bandra police station and the crime branch. These teams are diligently analyzing CCTV footage from the vicinity to trace the assailants' route and escape direction. Furthermore, the police are conducting on-site investigations, recording witness statements, and preparing to register a First Information Report (FIR) against the unidentified gunmen.

Notably, Salman Khan's security detail has been reinforced since November 2022, following threats from gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. The actor has also been authorized to carry a personal weapon and has acquired a new bulletproof vehicle, underscoring the gravity of the security concerns surrounding him.