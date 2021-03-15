Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Bollywood Stars Pour Their Birthday Wishes Through Social Media

Today being Bollywood's glam doll Alia Bhatt's 28th birthday, she received heartfelt wishes from all corners of Bollywood. From Akshay Kumar to Sara Ali Khan, most of the B-Town stars dropped their wishes through social media posts and showered their love on this 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actress.

Anushka Sharma

















Anil Kapoor

















Akshay Kumar

















Katrina Kaif

















Priyanka Chopra

















Shahid Kapoor

















Madhuri Dixit Nene

















Neetu Kapoor

















Riddhima Kapoor Sahni









































Kareena Kapoor Khan

















Speaking about Alia Bhatt's work front, she will be next seen in Rajamouli's 'RRR' movie. Alia is essaying the role of 'Sita' in this movie and will be seen as the love interest of Ram Charan Tej who is essaying the role of Alluri Seetaramaraju. Being the fictional tale, it shows off the story of two freedom fighters Alluri Seetaramaraju and Komaram Bheem. Alia Bhatt and Olivia are the lead ladies of this magnum opus.

Along with RRR, she will also play the titular role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. Being a biopic, Alia Bhatt will be seen as a mafia queen and strive hard for the wellbeing of brothels. This movie is produced by Jayantilal Gada and Sanjay Leela Bhansali under Pen India Limited and Bhansali Productions banners.