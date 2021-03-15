X
X
Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > Entertainment > Bollywood

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Bollywood Stars Pour Their Birthday Wishes Through Social Media

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Bollywood Stars Pour Their Birthday Wishes Through Social Media
x

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Bollywood Stars Pour Their Birthday Wishes Through Social Media

Highlights

Today being Bollywood's glam doll Alia Bhatt's 28th birthday, she received heartfelt wishes from all corners of Bollywood. From Akshay Kumar to Sara...

Today being Bollywood's glam doll Alia Bhatt's 28th birthday, she received heartfelt wishes from all corners of Bollywood. From Akshay Kumar to Sara Ali Khan, most of the B-Town stars dropped their wishes through social media posts and showered their love on this 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actress.

Anushka Sharma





Anil Kapoor





Akshay Kumar





Katrina Kaif





Priyanka Chopra





Shahid Kapoor





Madhuri Dixit Nene





Neetu Kapoor





Riddhima Kapoor Sahni











Kareena Kapoor Khan





Speaking about Alia Bhatt's work front, she will be next seen in Rajamouli's 'RRR' movie. Alia is essaying the role of 'Sita' in this movie and will be seen as the love interest of Ram Charan Tej who is essaying the role of Alluri Seetaramaraju. Being the fictional tale, it shows off the story of two freedom fighters Alluri Seetaramaraju and Komaram Bheem. Alia Bhatt and Olivia are the lead ladies of this magnum opus.

Along with RRR, she will also play the titular role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. Being a biopic, Alia Bhatt will be seen as a mafia queen and strive hard for the wellbeing of brothels. This movie is produced by Jayantilal Gada and Sanjay Leela Bhansali under Pen India Limited and Bhansali Productions banners.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X