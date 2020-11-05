Happy Birthday Athiya Shetty: Suniel Shetty Wishes His Daughter Leaving A Heartwarming Note

Bollywood glam doll Athiya Shetty has turned a year older and is celebrating her 27th birthday today. Being an active social media user, all her fans wished her on Instagram and Twitter handles and also shared a few beautiful pics of this B-Town leggy lass. Even several Bollywood actors like Anushka Sharma, Tiger Shroff, Khushi Shroff, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Pandey, Sophie Choudry, Sonam Kapoor and a few others poured their wishes on this newbie of B-Town and sent her their love on this special day. Even Athiya's father Suniel Shetty has dropped a monochrome pic and wished his daughter with all his love.



Suniel dropped a monochrome pic of his daughter and wrote, "TIA .... where my LIFE begins and LOVE never ends .... happy birthday my baby ... I thank life everyday for giving me the gift of YOU".









He also shared a throwback pic on his Instagram stories and wished his dear princess…



Speaking about Athiya's work front, she was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor' co-starring Nawazzudin Siddiqui. This flick was directed by debutant director Debamitra Biswa. As of now, Athiya has not announced any new movie…

Athiya Shetty made her debut with Nikhil Advani's romantic action film 'Hero' in 2015 which had Sooraj Pancholi as the lead actor. Salman Khan produced this movie under Salman Khan Films, Mukta Arts and Emmay Entertainment banners. She was also seen in Arjun Kapoor's 'Mubarakan' movie.

Happy Birthday Aithiya… Have fun and enjoy your special day!!!