Happy Birthday Chunky Pandey: Ananya Pandey Wishes Her Father Dropping A Throwback Video

Bollywood ace actor Chunky Pandey has turned a year older and is celebrating his 57th birthday today. On this special occasion, his daughter and glam doll of Ananya Pandey has dropped a throwback childhood video on Instagram and showered all her love on her dad…

This post has an adorable childhood video of Ananya Pandey… In this video, her dad Chunky and mother Bhavana are seen having fun with their little one. Chunky is trying to record a video calling her baby and doling out 'I Love You'. Little Ananya is also seen fiddle around the camera… At the end of the video, Ananya wished her dear papa and said: "papa, I da dada you".

This video garnered millions of views and Bollywood stars like Ishaan Khattar, Sophie Choudry, Tahira Kashyap, Bhavana Pandey, Huma Qureshi and a few others wished Chunky Pandey and dropped 'Heart' emoticons.

Speaking about Ananya's work front, she will be next seen in 'KhaaliPeeli' movie which has Ishaan Khattar in the lead role. KhaaliPeeli movie is directed by Maqbool Khan and is bankrolled by Ali Abbas Zafar and HimanshuMehra under Zee Studios, AAZ Films and Offside Entertainment banners. This movie has JaideepAhlawat and Satish Kaushik in other important roles.