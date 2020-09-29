Happy Birthday Innaya: Soha Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Drop Cute Pics Of The Little Angel

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's little angel Innaya turned 3 and is celebrating her birthday happily with her family members. Along with Soha even Innaya's beautiful aunt Kareena Kapoor Khan also dropped a cute pic of this tiny munchkin and lighted up the social media on this special day…

Soha Ali Khan





In this post, Soha dropped a candid pic and awed us with the 'Ice Cream' click of her family!!! Birthday girl Innaya is seen wearing a flowy blue gown and looking cute with her pose… Soha also wrote, "Three years old today ❤️❤️❤️ @khemster2."

This post garnered millions of views and Bollywood stars like Karisma Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Sophie Choudry and a few others blessed little Innaya and dropped birthday wishes.



Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena poured the birthday wishes on her little niece along with dropping an adorable pic. In this pic, Inaaya and Taimur are seen sitting in their room and reading story books. Inaaya is reading the book while Taimur is peeking at his little cousin. Innaya looked cute in a black and white dress and Taimur sported in white tee and denim short.



Kareena also wrote, "Happy birthday our beautiful Innaya."

This is another candid click of Innaya and Taimur… Yes, Inni is wondering how Tim got that pout…



Happy Birthday Innaya… Stay happy and blessed!!!

