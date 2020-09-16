Happy Birthday Nick Jonas: Priyanka Chopra Wishes Her Dear Hubby With An Adorable Video

Our dear desi girl stole the heart of Nick Jonas and turned into the 'Bahu' of 'Jonas' family… This powerful couple leaves no chance in complimenting each other and always treat their fans with awesome pics. Today being 28th birthday of Nick, our dear Pri surprised her fans with an adorable video… Priyanka took to her Instagram and dropped the birthday special video and dedicated it to her dear hubby.

This video just awed us as it has all the cool avatars of Nick… He is seen singing and playing his guitar along with spending a few sweet moments with his lovely wife Priyanka. Be it the cosy dance of NickYanka or Nick's clicks from his concerts, all of them made us go aww!!!



Priyanka also wished Nick, "Happy birthday my love. 😍❤️🎉 @nickjonas…". She also showered all her love saying, "So grateful you were born…".



This video has garnered millions of views and B-Town celebs like Katrina Kaif, Sophie Chaudry, Huma Qureshi and a few others wished Nick Jonas 'Happy Birthday' and dropped 'heart' emoji's in the comments section.



Nick and Priyanka first met in an International red carpet event and then started dating each other in 2018. They both got hitched in December, 2018 in both Hindu and Christian ceremonies.



Happy Birthday Nick Jonas… Have a blast!!!

