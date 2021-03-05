Happy Birthday Rhea Kapoor: Sonam And Anil Kapoor Drop Heartfelt Notes For This Ace Designer

Bollywood's ace fashioner and the younger daughter of Anil Kapoor, Rhea is celebrating her 34th birthday today. She is receiving sweet birthday wishes from all corners of Bollywood and fans too through social media. Even her dear family members, Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and beau Karan Boolani also showered their love on Rhea and turned this special occasion into the best one for this young and talented girl…

Anil Kapoor





Proud father Anil Kapoor shared a couple of pics on his Instagram… The first one is the throwback childhood pic and the other two are the stylish clicks of Rhea… He also wrote, "Happy Birthday, @rheakapoor ... I truly believe that this year is going to be the best year for you, both personally and professionally. I'm so excited to see the roll out of all your passion projects which you've been working so hard on, and I couldn't be more proud of you... You're my favourite chef, kickass creative producer, uber-talented stylist and the best daughter... You fill our home with love, joy and light ... love you!!".

Well, Rhea Kapoor's mother also wrote a sweet message for her daughter on this special day…





Sunita Kapoor also shared a few pics of Rhea and wrote, "Happy birthday my princess.. love you soooooo much. You make me so proud to be your mom every single day, my real,quirky,weird, beautiful and magical daughter, stay happy, stay blessed and my you touch unlimited heights of success. Love you , love you and love you more 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰".

Coming to Rhea's dear sister Sonam Kapoor, she also showered all her love this designer sharing a few cute pics…





These pics are just awesome and show us the great bond of these power sisters of Bollywood. Sonam also jotted down a sweet message calling Rhea as her 'Soulmate'… "Happy happy birthday to my soulmate/bestfriend/sister @rheakapoor , first birthday I've missed because of this ridiculous time. I love you so much and miss you more . No one comes close to your smarts, empathy and capacity for giving and love. To always being partners and sisters 🥂 🎂 👯‍♀‍ "Even our phrasin'

Sounds like it's coming from one

Nobody's sweating

When we're dueting

Cause we're having such fun".

When we speak about Rhea's beau Karan Boolani, he also dropped lovely message on his Instagram and made us know about their special bond…





Along with a couple of lovely pics, he also wrote, "I hope that someday I can bring into your life as much happiness and joy as you have brought me. Wish you a birthday filled with laughter and love and that your next year is even better than your last. Happy Birthday ❤️🥳🎂".

Even the Bollywood celebrities like Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Anushka Sharma also dropped 'Birthday Wishes' to Rhea Kapoor through their Instagram handles…

Anushka Sharma













Malaika Arora













Karisma Kapoor













Happy Birthday Rhea Kapoor…