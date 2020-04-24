Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: Modish Looks Of This Young Bollywood Hero

Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: His six-pack inspires all the workout freaks…

His amazing steps make everyone shake their legs…

And

His ace acting skills makes us stick to the screens…

Yes… He is none other than Bollywood handsome lad Varun Dhawan!!! This man also stands out perfectly with his ultimate modish attires and makes the girls to fall for him!!!

Today being Varun Dhawan's birthday, we first of all wish him a very 'Happy Birthday'… So, we Hans India have collated a few stylish looks of this Street Dancer 3D hero for all our readers… Have a look!





This is a casusal look of this young hero… Varun sported in a blue collared tee and teamed it up with ash-coloured straight pants. Those oxford shoes and brown belt made him look stylish!!!





This is a complete western attire of this Student Of The Year lead actor… He is seen posing to cams in a suit avatar. He wore a blue shirt underneath a black tuxedo. He teamed them with black straight pants. Those black shoes and bow tie best complimented his modish attire…





Wow… This is the ultimate one!!! Varun is looking snazzy in this pic and made us go gaga over him wearing a funky outfit. He wore a black printed tee underneath a multi-coloured digital printed jacket. He teamed it up with matching pants and added brown boots and modish sunnies his natty attire.





Here is another classy attire of this birthday boy… Varun is seen wearing a powder blue shirt underneath a blue suit. He teamed it up with matching straight pants and made us go gaga over him with the funky tie, pocket square and brown shoes. Varun is all classy and handsome in this pose…





The final one is the natty one with funky add-ons… Varun wore a blue round collared tee and paired it with a checkered blue black funky pants. The modish digital checkered jacket and black boots gave him a complete new look and made us stare at him continuously.

Happy Birthday Varun… Have a blast with your family in this quarantine time and continue to entertain us with your a-la-mode roles on the big screens!!!