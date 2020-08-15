Happy Independence Day: Shah Rukh Vows To Stand By Values Being A True Indian

On the occasion of 74th Independence Day, all the Bollywood stars have wished their fans and showed off their true patriotism on social media. Well, our dear Badshah of B-Town Shah Rukh Khan also took to his Instagram and dropped an inspiring message on this special day.





In this post, SRK was seen in his statement pose along with the beautiful tri-colour background… He sported in an ash tee and teamed it with a blue denim pant. Alongside this pic, he wrote, "Strength & Courage. Peace & Truth. Fertility & Growth. Life in Movement. My country stands for these values. I promise to do the same on this day of 15th August and forever. We don't need any more guidelines for being a true Indian, than these laid down by the colours of our Indian flag. Happy Independence Day to all. Jai Hind."

He vowed to be a true Indian through this post and inspired all and sundry through this inspiring message.

In this Covid-19 crisis time, SRK is spending all his time at home with his family. He also helped a few medical workers and doctors by converting one of his office buildings into a COVID 19 facility centre. Along with it, he also donated PPE kits and other necessary things to the needy people amid the global pandemic.