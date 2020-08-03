Happy Raksha Bandhan: Bollywood Actors Pour Their Wishes And Celebrate The Festival With Their Families

This beautiful quote itself doles out the strong bond between the brother and sister…

The festival to celebrate the lovely brother-sister bond is finally here… At the end of Savan month and on the 'Pournima' day people all over the world celebrate 'Raksha Bandhan'. By tying a 'Rakhi' every sister prays for the longer and healthier life of her brother and by blessing the sister, every brother promises her to protect and stand by her side all his life.

Well, our dear Bollywood stars are also celebrating this 'Raksha Bandhan' festival with all the joy and happiness… Most of the stars poured their wishes through social media and also dropped amazing candid pics of their siblings on this special day…

We Hans India have collated the beautiful posts of Bollywood stars for our fans… Have a look!

Amitabh Bachchan





Riddhima Kapoor Sahni





Priyanka Chopra

Sanjay Dutt

Tahira Kashyap

Ayushmann Khurrana

Sonu Sood





Soha Ali Khan





Farah Khan





Kunal Kemmu





Shraddha Kapoor









Malaika Arora





Zoya Akhtar





Suneil Shetty





Arjun Bijlani





Angad Bedi





Neha Dhupia





Neha Kakkar





Sunny Deol

Happy Raksha Bandhan… Stay happy and blessed by celebrating the festival with all the joy!!!

