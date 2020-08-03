 Top
Happy Raksha Bandhan: Bollywood Actors Pour Their Wishes And Celebrate The Festival With Their Families

Raksha Bandhan
Raksha Bandhan

Highlights

The Memories May Fade Away With Time But The Love And Special Bond We Share Will Grow Ever Stronger With Each Passing Day

This beautiful quote itself doles out the strong bond between the brother and sister…

The festival to celebrate the lovely brother-sister bond is finally here… At the end of Savan month and on the 'Pournima' day people all over the world celebrate 'Raksha Bandhan'. By tying a 'Rakhi' every sister prays for the longer and healthier life of her brother and by blessing the sister, every brother promises her to protect and stand by her side all his life.

Well, our dear Bollywood stars are also celebrating this 'Raksha Bandhan' festival with all the joy and happiness… Most of the stars poured their wishes through social media and also dropped amazing candid pics of their siblings on this special day…

We Hans India have collated the beautiful posts of Bollywood stars for our fans… Have a look!

Amitabh Bachchan


Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Happy Rakhi love you ❤️

Priyanka Chopra

Sanjay Dutt

Tahira Kashyap

Ayushmann Khurrana

Sonu Sood


Soha Ali Khan


Farah Khan


Kunal Kemmu


Shraddha Kapoor



Malaika Arora

'Tum hi ho bandhu, sakha tum hi'. It's not just a prayer, it's not just a song...it's what defines our boundless relation. You are not just my baby sister...u are my best friend when I need one, an elder sister when I feel like being a child again, a sounding board when I feel like venting and a brother so I never miss having one. We are everything to eachother and words fall short to describe our eternal bond. Happy Rakshabandhan to you! Here's to the multiple roles you play in my life...a sister, a brother, a friend and many more. Whether it's the sisterhood of undying support or bro code to protect eachother fiercely...we have it all. The best of both worlds in one package, that's how I'd like to describe you. It can be the entire world against us and I'll still be confident of winning with you by my side. You are a sister who always has my back and a brother who'll protect me at any cost. This Rakshabandhan I'd like to thank you for playing multiple roles in my life- a sister, a brother, a friend and many more.

Zoya Akhtar


Suneil Shetty

NO CLOSER BOND!! #rakshabandhan

Arjun Bijlani


Angad Bedi

Meri reel AUR real Bhena!! ❤️❤️ Rakshabandhan has been an important part of my growing up years ..this day holds many special memories. Gunjan Saxena, The Kargil Girl gave me an opportunity to portray the character of a brother for the first time on screen. I feel, "Anshuman Saxena"is a lot like how I have been to my sister he is Gunjan's mirror, being brutally honest and critical but being there ..every step of the way to protect her. Thank you for @janhvikapoor being the best on screen sister and @nehabedi2 for tolerating me till date.🤣😂 This year, let's use the beautiful occasion of Rakshabandhan to celebrate the bond of love, support and protection.. not just between a brother and a sister, but anyone who has been protected and supported you. A friend, a family member, a colleague.. anyone! Share it on your Instagram feed and tag me and I'll repost. #BetterTogether Let's share positive stories, lets spread love, let's celebrate humanity - our basic value is love and support for each other! 💛#happyrakhi

Neha Dhupia


Neha Kakkar


Sunny Deol

Happy Raksha Bandhan #sisters

Happy Raksha Bandhan… Stay happy and blessed by celebrating the festival with all the joy!!!

