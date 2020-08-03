Happy Raksha Bandhan: Bollywood Actors Pour Their Wishes And Celebrate The Festival With Their Families
The Memories May Fade Away With Time But The Love And Special Bond We Share Will Grow Ever Stronger With Each Passing Day
This beautiful quote itself doles out the strong bond between the brother and sister…
The festival to celebrate the lovely brother-sister bond is finally here… At the end of Savan month and on the 'Pournima' day people all over the world celebrate 'Raksha Bandhan'. By tying a 'Rakhi' every sister prays for the longer and healthier life of her brother and by blessing the sister, every brother promises her to protect and stand by her side all his life.
Well, our dear Bollywood stars are also celebrating this 'Raksha Bandhan' festival with all the joy and happiness… Most of the stars poured their wishes through social media and also dropped amazing candid pics of their siblings on this special day…
We Hans India have collated the beautiful posts of Bollywood stars for our fans… Have a look!
Amitabh Bachchan
.. and tomorrow be the festival of protection and security for the sister by the brother .. a pledge to be by her side, to hold her hand in times of trouble , to safeguard her from all evil that may erupt about and to let her know that no matter what he shall ever be by her side .. Raksha Bandhan : 'raksha' to protect ; 'bandhan' to tie to bond to hold together Our 'samaaj' does possess centuries old traditions that make us all valuable .. in the essence of behavioural convictions .. such convictions that can never be betrayed or dissolved .. they are the crafted genius of writings on stone .. forever ..
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni
Priyanka Chopra
Happy Raksha Bandhan to everyone celebrating and to my incredible brood of brothers. I've always loved this special festival that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. I feel so blessed to have these wonderful, sensitive, supportive men in my corner always. I miss you all so much. Sending lots of love and hugs and oh also...as part of tradition... waiting for my gifts 😋
Sanjay Dutt
Tahira Kashyap
Ayushmann Khurrana
Sonu Sood
Soha Ali Khan
Farah Khan
Kunal Kemmu
Shraddha Kapoor
Malaika Arora
'Tum hi ho bandhu, sakha tum hi'. It's not just a prayer, it's not just a song...it's what defines our boundless relation. You are not just my baby sister...u are my best friend when I need one, an elder sister when I feel like being a child again, a sounding board when I feel like venting and a brother so I never miss having one. We are everything to eachother and words fall short to describe our eternal bond. Happy Rakshabandhan to you! Here's to the multiple roles you play in my life...a sister, a brother, a friend and many more. Whether it's the sisterhood of undying support or bro code to protect eachother fiercely...we have it all. The best of both worlds in one package, that's how I'd like to describe you. It can be the entire world against us and I'll still be confident of winning with you by my side. You are a sister who always has my back and a brother who'll protect me at any cost. This Rakshabandhan I'd like to thank you for playing multiple roles in my life- a sister, a brother, a friend and many more.
Zoya Akhtar
Suneil Shetty
Arjun Bijlani
Angad Bedi
Meri reel AUR real Bhena!! ❤️❤️ Rakshabandhan has been an important part of my growing up years ..this day holds many special memories. Gunjan Saxena, The Kargil Girl gave me an opportunity to portray the character of a brother for the first time on screen. I feel, "Anshuman Saxena"is a lot like how I have been to my sister he is Gunjan's mirror, being brutally honest and critical but being there ..every step of the way to protect her. Thank you for @janhvikapoor being the best on screen sister and @nehabedi2 for tolerating me till date.🤣😂 This year, let's use the beautiful occasion of Rakshabandhan to celebrate the bond of love, support and protection.. not just between a brother and a sister, but anyone who has been protected and supported you. A friend, a family member, a colleague.. anyone! Share it on your Instagram feed and tag me and I'll repost. #BetterTogether Let's share positive stories, lets spread love, let's celebrate humanity - our basic value is love and support for each other! 💛#happyrakhi
Neha Dhupia
This is such a special Festival ... missing our family loads but hope all you fortunate ones celebrated with your brothers and sisters in person and for the ones who could nt ... celebrated like us ... virtually ! #stayhomestaysafe #happyrakshabandhan @hardydhupia @pdhupia @nehabedi2 @preetisikh @babsdhupia @angadbedi @mehrdhupiabedi 💕😇
Neha Kakkar
'Time' is the most precious gift you can share with the most precious people in life ♥️😇 So this #Rakshabandhan , my token of time to the most amazing brother in the world @tonykakkar , is the newest #Tissot #Seastar watch 😍 Happy Raksha Bandhan Everyone! 😘🙏🏼 @tissot_official #Rakhi2020 #ThisIsYourTime #NehaKakkar #TonyKakkar #KakkarSiblings #NehuLovesTissot #BestBrotherEver #SiblingLove
Sunny Deol
Happy Raksha Bandhan… Stay happy and blessed by celebrating the festival with all the joy!!!