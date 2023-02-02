Has the wedding preparation for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani started in Jaisalmer? Here's what the guests can expect.

Rumours of a wedding between actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been making headlines as reports suggest that their nuptials may be just around the corner. Sidharth was recently spotted at the airport, heading to Delhi for what was reported to be last-minute wedding preparations. Similarly, Kiara was seen at designer Manish Malhotra's house a few days prior. However, the latest reports indicate that wedding preparations have already begun in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. The couple is said to be tying the knot on February 6th, with a sangeet taking place on February 5th and a reception on the 7th.

The wedding festivities will give guests a chance to experience Rajasthani culture, with Kathputli and Manganiyaar artists being invited to perform. The menu will include a mix of continental and Indian food, as well as Rajasthani specialties like bajre ki roti and bajre ka soyta. Guests will also have the opportunity to take camel rides in the famous Sam Sand Dunes.



Sidharth recently wrapped up filming for the upcoming web series "Indian Police Force," directed by Rohit Shetty and set to be released on Amazon Prime Video. He will also be appearing in the upcoming action thriller "Yodha," set to release in July this year. Kiara, on the other hand, has several projects lined up including "SatyaPrem Ki Katha," which marks her second collaboration with Kartik Aaryan after "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2," and the political thriller "RC 15" which features Telugu star Ram Charan.



Fans of the couple are eagerly awaiting further updates on the status of their relationship and the potential wedding, with reports suggesting that preparations are already underway in Jaisalmer. Regardless of the outcome, both Sidharth and Kiara have a busy year ahead, with exciting projects and films on the horizon.

