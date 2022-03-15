HBD Alia Bhatt: Team Bramhastra Introduces Her 'Isha' Sharing The Teaser

Today is a special day for all the fans of Bollywood's ace actress Alia Bhatt. Recently she treated all her fans with her Gangubai Kathiawadi movie and essayed a larger than life role in this biopic. Next, she is part of SS Rajamouli's dream project RRR and Ayan Mukerji's Bramhastra… These two movies will release this year and will definitely up the career of this cute actress. Today Alia is celebrating her 29th birthday and turned a year older. On this special occasion, the makers of the Bramhastra movie surprised her fans by unveiling the teaser of her character.



Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Nagarjuna Akkineni and the makers of this movie shared the teaser of Alia Bhatt's character and wished her on this special occasion through social media… Even Alia Bhatt also shared the teaser on her Instagram page and treated all her fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the teaser, Alia also wished herself by jotting down, "happy birthday to me, can't think of a better day and a better way for you'll to meet Isha… Ayan my wonder boy. I love you. Thank you! #brahmastra".

Going with the teaser, Alia is introduced as Isha and the video showcased different looks of Isha being bubbly, chirpy, glamorous, fearless, and determined. This teaser also showcased a glimpse of the lead actor Ranbir Kapoor aka Shiva holding his Isha.

Karan Johar also shared the same video and first look poster wishing Alia with a heartfelt note…

Alia looked awesome in the poster in a serious look with a shining background! Karan also wished her jotting down, "My darling Alia,

There is so much love that I feel for you while I write this but also so much respect - respect for your immense talent, your incredible growth as an artist and your ability to be so real through all the beats of your life! 10 years ago I didn't know that one day I could proudly call you my very own Brahmāstra…my weapon of love and of abundant joy… Happy birthday my darling, shine bright always. Thank you for being YOU and for being the wind beneath the wings of this labour of love. I love you always and forever... Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva 09.09.2022 #HappyBirthdayAliaBhatt @aliaabhatt".

Director Ayan Mukerji also shared the teaser and wished her by jotting down, "Happy Birthday, Little One. For all the Joy… the Pride… the Inspiration, and the Magic that you make me feel… Here's something to celebrate you on your special day. Our Isha - the Shakti of Brahmāstra - in the first visuals we are releasing from our movie! Love. Light. Fire. Go! #happybirthdayalia #brahmastra".

Even Tollywood's ace actor Akkineni Nagarjuna is also part of this visual wonder and thus he also wished Alia by sharing the teaser on his Twitter page. He wrote, "To the incredible Alia Bhatt on her Birthday! So excited to be sharing your first look with the first ever film visuals of Brahmāstra - here's presenting, Isha! Wishing you Health & Happiness always. Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva 09.09.2022 @aliaa08 #HappyBirthdayAliaBhatt".

Speaking about the movie, it features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia & Mouni Roy along with Alia and Ranbir Kapoor. Bramhastra movie is directed by Ayan Mukherji and is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukherji, Marijke Desouza and Namit Malhotra under the Fox Star Studios and Dharma Productions banners in association with Fox Star Studios banner.

Bollywood's superstar Amitabh Bachchan will essay the role of Prof. Arvind Chaturvedi, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen as Shiva Tripathi and Alia Bhatt as Isha Mishra while Mouni Roy will essay the role of Damayanti Basu and Nagarjuna Akkineni will portray the character of Ajay Vashisht being an archaeologist. Finally, Dimple Kapadia will be seen as Anita Saxena in this movie. The movie is termed as a 'romantic-fairy tale in a supernatural format' and it is being made with a whopping budget of Rs 300 crores.

In the recently released teaser of Bramhastra, Ranbir Kapoor is introduced as Shiva and he will be assigned the task of protecting the world from the demons as he holds the supernatural powers being the reincarnation of Lord Shiva… This movie will be released on 9th September, 2022 in theatres worldwide!

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt!