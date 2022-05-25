HBD Karan Johar: This Ace Filmmaker Surprises By Making The Announcement Of His Next Directorial Venture

Today is a great day for all the fans of Bollywood's ace filmmaker Karan Johar… He is multi-talented and always encourages new faces and welcomes them with wonderful scripts! Today he turned a year older and is celebrating his 50th birthday in a gala way! Most of his buddies and industry friends celebrated the party with great joy and made Karan feel special with all their wonderful wishes. Even Karan also surprised all his fans by announcing his next directorial venture and stating that it will be an action movie.

This tweet reads, ""Hello all, This is a note of reflection and one of immense excitement! I turn 50 today (a number that seemed like a distant nightmare), while I know it's kind of a mid-point of my life but I can't help my wannabe millennial self from existing. Some call it a mid-life crisis, I proudly call it just 'living life without any apologies'. I have worked in the movie industry for over 27 years and I'm blessed to have had the best experience ever!!! Telling stories, creating content, nurturing talent and watching the finest artists perform in front of my privileged eyes... these years are like being in a massive dream that made all the sleeplessness seem worthwhile! I am grateful for the brickbats, the bouquets, the praising souls, the public trolls...ALL OF IT!!! It's all been a huge part of my learning curve and self growth...".

He also unveiled the release date of his next project Rocky Rani Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and said that the shooting of his next project will commence in 2023. "The one aspect that I believe I am most passionate about is being a filmmaker! In the past I have always taken long gaps between my films but today on this special day I would like to announce my next directorial feature. Racky Ur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will release on 10th February, 2023 and I will commence the shoot of my next Action film April 2023. Need your blessings and love! And I have to shamelessly sign off by saying Jug Jugg Jeeyo to all of you… Karan Johar".

Well, B-Town celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan. Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Siddharth Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Vijay Deverakonda, and others are all set to attened Karan's 50th birthday bash. The party will be held in Yash Raj Studios.

According to a source, "It's a theme party and the invitation sent out to all the attendees has a mention of the same. It's going to be a black and bling theme for the bash."

Well, B-Town celebs filled the Twitter and Instagram pages with their wonderful wishes for Karan Johar… Take a look!

Gauri Khan

She shared a special video of the birthday bash and made all the fans of Karan to witness a glimpse of the party!

She also shared a throwback pic with Karan and penned a sweet birthday wish... "Dearest Karan It's the little things you do and say…that make you the person you are . . You listen and make everything right .Thank you for bringing so much love and laughter into all our lives . Best birthday wishes from my family to yours …love you".

Arjun Kapoor

He shared a pic with Karan and wrote, "Happy birthday @karanjohar !!! I'm happy I found a picture where we look like we're posing for a 2 hero film... Karan-Arjun quite literally".

Alia Bhatt

Alia shared a couple of beautiful pics with Karan and penned a sweet note… "to the most generous soul I know! .. to the man who is my father .. my best friend .. and my mentor!(displayed in these pictures respectively HAPPY 50TH BIRTHDAY K! I pray and wish for only love peace and joy in your life, you deserve it all and much much more for all the light and goodness you bring into peoples lives!!! I love you more than this Instagram post can ever handle".

Manish Malhotra

Manish also shared a beautiful video and wrote, "Happyyyy Birthdayyyyyyy my dearest and the bestest @karanjohar wish you happiness and love always #friendsforever #family".

Maniesh Paul

He wrote a beautiful note… "Happy birthday to The man with a vision…the man who needs no introduction…the man with the best sense of humour…the man I learn so much from… @karanjohar sir stay blessed and stay as awesome always. Lets party hard today!!woohhoo! #mp #wishes #hbd #birthday".

Angad Bedi

Kareena Kapoor

She wished him by jotting down, "I don't know are we pouting?sucking our cheeks in …well what the hell ..it's us …you and me …me and you..forever…a love like no other….let's dance tonite like never before …cause it's my sweethearts birthday Happy 50 @karanjohar …No one like you".

Siddharth Malhotra

He wished him by penning down, "Happy 50th birthday @karanjohar

May your big heart, sense of humour and pout be evergreen. You're truly special, Thank you for always spreading joy in my life, big love always...".

Happy Birthday Karan Johar…