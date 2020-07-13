Health Update: Abhishek & Amitabh to remain in hospital

Bollywood: Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, and Aaradhya got tested positive for Coronavirus. The doctors advised home isolation for Aishwarya and Aaradhya but asked Amitabh and Abhishek to stay in hospital. Abhishek Bachchan has given an update on the same on Twitter.

"Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful.The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers. My father and I remain in hospital till the doctors decide otherwise. Everyone please remain cautious and safe. Please follow all rules!" posted the actor.

Also, Amitabh Bachchan thanked everyone for showing concern and support. "to them that have expressed their concern, their prayers and their wishes for Abhishek Aishwarya Aaradhya and me . my unending gratitude and love. It shall not be possible for me to acknowledge and respond to all the prayers and wishes expressed by them that have shown concern towards Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and me . I put my hands together and say Thank you for your eternal love and affection." posted Amitabh Bachchan.