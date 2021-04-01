Hera Pheri 3 Script Locked And Will Take Off From Where The Second Part Ended

Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty starrer 'Hera Pheri' has clocked 21 years today and on this special occasion, Akshay Kumar and Suneil Shetty reminisced their journey with this movie and dropped a couple of pics of the movie. It is also known that Hera Pheri 2 movie was also released in this series and bagged a decent hit. Now, there is news doing rounds in Bollywood that makers are working on the script for the third part.

Firoz Nadiadwala says, "The script is finalised and you will hear an official announcement soon. The idea is to have not just Hera Pheri 3, but several more Hera Pheri's and we are working keeping that in mind".

He also added, "We were being extra careful on the script. Now that we have things in place, I can say, banegi tab do teen Hera Pheri saath mein banegi, Inshallah. We will make up for the time gap between part two and three." Firoz admits that there is a lot of pressure in taking a cult franchise like Hera Pheri forward. "More than pressure, it is a moral responsibility to deliver quality product to the audience. God has blessed us with such a good franchise, so we have to be careful with the story, screenplay, dialogue, and give our best. We don't have to take our franchise for granted, but start from the scratch. We have been working towards attaining this goal."

When asked about the movie going on to the sets, "Yes, it will be a continuation of Phir Hera Pheri. People will finally get an answer to the last scene of Phir Hera Pheri."

Hera Pheri movie is produced by A. G. Nadiadwala under the A. G. Films banner. Being made with a minimum budget of 7.5 crores, it minted over 25 crores across the country.