Here Are The New Stills From Deepika Padukone, Ananya Pandey And Siddhant Chaturvedi's 'Gehraiyaan' Movie

Bollywood's ace actress Deepika Padukone is making her comeback to the screens after a couple of years. This time, she picked a raw love and relationship tale as proved that she holds the same uniqueness when it comes to picking up the stories and new projects. The trailer of this movie was released yesterday and also garnered millions of views. Today, the makers released a few more stills of the movie and treated all the fans of lead cast Ananya Pandey, Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa.

In the first two stills, Deepika and Siddhant are seen together enjoying the light moments while the next one showcases two lead actresses sitting on their dining table. The fourth one has Ananya Pandey and Siddhant hugging each other while the next one shows Dhairya working on his lappy. The last one shows Naseeruddin Shah in an intense look sitting on his bed. The makers also wrote, "Making you fall deeper in love with the stellar cast of #Gehraiyaan with these stills. Releasing on Feb 11th 2022 on @primevideoin. #GehraiyaanOnPrime".

Going with the trailer, it starts with introducing Deepika and Siddhanth's pair along with Ananya and her fiancé Dhairya. But the terms between them changes as they attract to each other and lie to their partners. So, we need to wait and watch how the director shapes the tale of these complicated relationships!

Speaking about the movie, it is directed by Shakun Batra and has Deepika Padukone, Ananya Pandey, Sidhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles. This movie will be an OTT release and will hit Amazon Prime on 11th February, 2022! Naseeruddin Shah is essaying a prominent character in this movie!

Gehraiyaan movie is produced by Shakun Batra, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the Dharma Productions, Viacom 18 Studios and Jouska Films banners.