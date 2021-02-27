Here Is The New Poster Of Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Bollywood's glam doll Alia Bhatt stunned all her fans, Bollywood critics and also her co-stars with her incredible performance in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' teaser… The teaser received compliments from all corners of Bollywood and proved her acting mettle.

Here is the new poster from this movie… Have a look!









Alia Bhatt is seen stunning in the white saree and teamed it with silver ornaments. Her red rose bun and red bindi along with the red bag upped her style quotient… She is exactly replicating the 1960s attire…

This post also reads, "Her reign begins with you, for you.

See you in the cinemas on 30th July. #GangubaiKathiawadi".

Alia also dropped the same poster on her Instagram…









She also wrote, "Aap sab ne Gangu ko itna pyaar diya uske liye THANK YOU! #GangubaiKathiawadi".

Here is the fantabulous teaser of Gangubai Kathiawadi movie…









Alia Bhatt is going to portray the role of Gagubai who was a mafia queen and matriarch in the late 1960s. Going with the plot, Gangubai was pushed into prostitution at a very young age by her boyfriend and then gradually she turned out into powerful women who had connections with the underworld too. Along with being the owner of a brothel house, she also peddled drugs. But this was only one side of the coin, the other side shows off her soft corner towards women who were pushed into prostitution like her. She used to take care of them just like their mother and this made her the queen of Kamathipura.

This movie is a biopic of 'Madam of Kamathipura', Gagubai Kathiawadi. Directed by ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, every movie buff is eagerly waiting for the release of this biopic. This movie is produced by Jayantilal Gada and Sanjay Leela Bhansali under Pen India Limited and Bhansali Productions banners. It also has Shantanu Maheshwari as Ramnik Lal, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Ajay Devgn in a cameo appearance as Karim Lala, Emraan Hashmi in a cameo appearance and Huma Qureshi in an item number. The shooting of this biopic was begun on 27th December, 2019 and due to Covid-19 lockdown, it was put on a halt.

Going with the real story… Gangubai Kothewali, was known as a queen in her heydays in the 1960s. She was born in a family of lawyers and ran away from her home with one of her father's clerk. But her destiny was changed as her lover sells her in Kamathipura for Rs 500.

After crying for weeks, she decides to stay back and make her life… She becomes one of the most prized sex workers of Kamathipura and then changes her state becoming queen with her wise thoughts.

But with an unfortunate incident being raped by a gangster, she determined to fight for the women in Kamathipura. She takes the help of the underworld don Karim Lala and soon rises to become one of the undisputed queens of Kamathipura. Her impeccable fashion sense wearing sarees with gold borders and gold buttons made her look beautiful. She even owned a Bentley car and used to happily ride in the city.

In the later part of her life, she also meets Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and asks him to protect the women in the red light areas.