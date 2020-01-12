Here Is The Reel 'Krishnamachari' From The Movie '83'

The makers of the '83' movie are releasing the character posters and are making us go gaga over the promotions of this movie. Yesterday we have seen the title poster along with the reel poster of Sunil Gavaskar. Now, the makers have released the poster of 'Krishnamachari Srikanth'.

Here is the poster for our readers… Have a look!

Tamil hero Jiiva who is known for his excellent acting skills has been roped in for the role of 'Krishnamachari Srikanth' in this movie. Ranveer being the lead actor of this film, he is the head of Indian team portraying the role of Kapil Dev. This movie is based on the first world cup of the Indian team.

Srikanth is fondly called as 'Chika' and he is known for his masterstrokes and swipes and made us win the first-ever cricket world cup in 1983.

'83' is produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Madhu Mantena, Kabir Khan, Deepika Padukone and Sajid Nadiadwala under Phantom Films, Reliance Entertainment, Vibri Media and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banners.

This Kabir Khan directorial will hit the theatres on 10th April, 2020.