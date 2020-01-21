Here We Introduce Reel 'Dilip Vengsarkar'

The reel '83' team is becoming a big one with the introduction of each member daily. Ranveer Singh being the Kapil Dev of this reel world cup 1983 Indian cricket team, he made us go gaga over him with his most suitable avatar of reel Kapil Dev.

The makers of this movie are making us stick to their social media with the release of each Indian team member every day. Today, we are going to witness one of the great batsmen of Kapil devils who is none other than 'Dilip Vengsarkar'.

Here is the reel look of this batsman… Have a look!

Addinath Kothare has been roped in to play the character of Dilip on screen and he is seen holding the bat and is ready to hit the ball to the boundary.

83 movie is directed by Kabir Khan and is produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Deepika Padukone, Madhu Mantena, Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala under Reliance Entertainment, Vibri media and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banners.

This sports drama is going to hit the theatres on 10th April, 2020.