Himesh releases a melodious song of Indian Idol 12 contestants Pawandeep & Arunita song 'Terii Umeed'

Bollywood's ace composer cum singer Himesh Reshammiya who always encourages the new talent released a melodious number "Terii Umeed…" from the album 'Himesh Ke Dil Se'. This song is crooned by Indian Idol 12 contestants Pawandeep and Arunita. Being a melodious number, it is all awesome and soothing too!



Himesh shared the song on his Instagram page and treated his fans with this melodious number… Take a look!

Both Pawandeep Rajan & Arunita Kanjilal are seen crooning the song in this video. Himesh also thanked all his fans for the birthday wishes and asked his fans to stay tuned as two more melodies will be out soon from this album. "Thanks for all the lovely birthday wishes, terii umeed composed and written by me from the album Himesh ke dil se is out now , sung beautifully by @pawandeeprajan and @arunitakanjilal , give it all your love @himeshreshammiyamelodies @soniakapoor06 , stay tuned for new updates on surroor 2021 snd moods with melodies the albums 2 nd song".

Here is the complete video of "Terii Umeed…" song… Take a look!

Himesh also spoke about the song and said, "Pawandeep and Arunita have sung this song like veterans as compared to being fresh talent. Each note that I have composed in Terii Umeed has been perfectly rendered by them and after the superhit success of Tere Bagairr I just knew that another composition with them will be ideal. Terii Umeed explores their soulful voices in a very different range and shows their versatility. I am confident that every music lover of all genres will love this song."

"Terii Umeed…" is the third song from the 'Himesh Ke Dil Se' music album. Still, two more melodious numbers will be out soon so, are his fans are excited to listen to them too!