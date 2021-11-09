'Hone Laga' Song From Salman Khan And Aayush Sharma's 'Antim' Movie Is Out!

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Salman Khan and his brother-in-law's 'Antim: The Final Truth' movie will hit the theatres this month. As the release date is nearing, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in their promotions. Off late, they dropped the video of the new single "Hone Laga…" from the movie and raised the expectations on it…



Aayush Sharma shared the complete romantic song "Hone Laga…" and gave his fans another beautiful song of the season… Take a look!

The song is full of romantic and beautiful scenes between gangster Ruhaliya aka Aayush Sharma and Manda aka Mahima. They looked awesome and Ruhaliya left us go speechless with his amazing six-pack look. Mahima also looked beautiful in a saree. He showered all his love on his dear Manda by proposing to her in the most lovely manner. Sharing the song, he also wrote, "Rahuliya pyaar mein Manda ka #HoneLaga!

Witness the love anthem of the season with this romantic ballad".

Even the lead actress Mahima Makwana also shared the song on her Instagram page and wrote, "Celebrate Rahuliya and Manda's love with #HoneLaga".

Salman Khan will essay the role of a Sikh cop in this action entertainer while his brother-in-law, Aayush Shama will be seen as a deadly gangster. He will essay the role of 'Ruhaliya' and will appear fearless on the big screens. Being an action thriller, this flick will have Salman Khan as the lead actor and Aayush will portray the antagonist role.

'Antim: The Final Truth' movie is being directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and bankrolled by Salman Khan under Salman Khan Films banner. It is being made taking the inspiration from Pravin Tarde's 2018 successful Marathi flick 'Mulshi Pattern'. It also has Pragya Jaiswal, Jisshu Sengupta and Nikitin Dheer in other important roles while Varun Dhawan will appear in a cameo role. As the shooting of this movie was wrapped up in July, 2021 and now, the release date is announced!

Antim movie will be released on 26th November, 2021 in the theatres and will lock horns with John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2