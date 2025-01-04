Hrithik credits Salman for mentorship and support during his early days

In a heartwarming throwback interview on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, Hrithik Roshan reminisced about how Salman Khan played a crucial role in shaping his early career, especially during the making of his debut film, KahoNaa... Pyaar Hai.

Recalling his initial struggles, Hrithik spoke candidly about the challenges he faced as a newcomer in the industry. "Things were decided that I was going to be in Dad’s next film. But I had no time to prepare, and I was incredibly skinny. I was half of what I am now," Hrithik shared, reflecting on the physical transformation he had to undergo.

With little experience and no guidance, Hrithik reached out to Salman Khan, someone he admired for his physicality and expertise. "I called him up out of the blue and had to remind him who I was... and he just took me in," Hrithik recalled. The Bollywood superstar not only helped Hrithik with his training but also provided immense moral support during the tough days of preparation.

"Salman was one of the few people who believed I could become a phenomenon," Hrithik said, adding that Salman's belief in him went beyond just professional guidance. "He pushed me, motivated me, and was always like a brother. There was no competition, no insecurity. He was genuinely selfless," Hrithik emphasized.

As Hrithik expressed his deep gratitude towards Salman, the superstar is gearing up for his own big release—Sikandar, set to hit theaters this Eid 2025. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film promises to be an action-packed spectacle, starring Salman Khan alongside Rashmika Mandanna.











