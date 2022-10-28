Hrithik Roshan And Deepika Padukone's 'Fighter' Movie Will Be Out In 2024

The star actors of Bollywood Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone teamed up for a complete action thriller 'Fighter'. Being a Siddharth Anand's movie, there are many expectations on it. It is also the first kind of aerial action movie. Off late, the makers shared a glimpse of this action entertainer and unveiled the release date. The movie will hit the theatres in 2024 and locked its date for Republic Day…

Both the lead actors Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone shared the new poster of the movie and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the new poster, Deepika also wrote, "asten your seat-belts! #FIGHTER, India's first aerial action film, releases on 25th January, 2024! #SiddharthAnand @hrithikroshan @anilskapoor #JyotiDeshpande @ajit_andhare @mamtaanand10_10 @ramonchibb @ankupande @viacom18studios @marflix_pictures".

The poster showcased a fighter jet flying high in the sky shooting bombs…

Fighter movie is announced on the occasion of Hrithik Roshan's birthday last year and it will hit the big screens on the occasion of Republic Day in 2024… It also has Anil Kapoor in a prominent role… This Siddharth Anand's directorial is produced by Viacom18Studios, Marflix Pictures, Mamta Anand, Ramon Chibb and Anku Pande. It will showcase the valour, sacrifice and patriotism of our armed forces.