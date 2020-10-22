Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinkie Roshan gets tested positive for coronavirus

The deadly pandemic Covid-19 is spreading rapidly in the country…Even after taking all the safety measures, many of them are falling under the trap of this novel virus. As a few people are being asymptomatic, it is shocking to get tested positive for this novel virus. Off late, Bollywood ace actor Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinkie Roshan has been tested positive for Covid-19. She announced this news in her recent interview with TOI.

Pinke Roshan doled out that, she is asymptomatic and thus was advised to go with home quarantine treatment. Well, today being her 65 th birthday, Pinke Roshan took to media and said, as a precaution, all her family members including staff are being checked for every 20 days. A week ago, she was tested positive and have mild infection having no symptoms. "This time, about a week ago, I tested COVID-19 positive borderline. I have no symptoms."

As Pinkie Roshan is a fitness freak, her yoga and regular exercise regime have kept her health in control. Well, she will be tested tomorrow once again and hope this time she will get a negative report. Pinkie Roshan is currently staying with daughter Sunaina, granddaughter Sunarika and all of them are taking precautions.

Today being Pinkie Roshan's birthday, her family has planned a surprise for her and dropped a special gift at her doorstep.









A special gift is seen delivered at her doorstep decorated with beautiful flowers and balloons. Pinkie also wrote, "#myfamily brings in my birthday with this surprise at my door❤️❤️."

Pinkie's husband and Bollywood ace filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has jotted down "Beautiful" in the comments section.

Pinkie also dropped a cryptic post on her birthday and reminisced late actor Sushant Singh Rajput…









She wrote, "Everyone wants the truth but no one wants to be honest."

Happy Birthday Pinkie ji… Hope you get well soon!!!