I For India Concert: Indian Film Industry Joins Hands With Facebook For This Virtual Concert

The deadly Coronavirus has made the whole world sit at home due to its contagious symptoms. Be it the live events, concerts, award shows are any other celebrity events, all of them are cancelled due to the lockdown instructions.

Even many countries are in huge financial crisis due to this pandemic. But as said nothing can beat India's strength and to prove this once again, Indian Entertainment Industry has joined hands with Facebook to conduct 'I For India' virtual concert. This is a fund-raising event which will be held by the Give India association and Facebook company. Facebook even announced that the 100% amount raised through this charity event will be given to India's COVID Response Fund managed by the Give India association.

This virtual programe is associated with more than 100 NGO's and will support the health care infrastructure, livelihood of poor people, essentials for all the needed people amidst the Coronavirus lockdown period.

Our Indian entertainment industry mainly aimed for three things with this concert and they are:

1. To entertain those who are locked at homes.

2. To pay tribute to all those front-line and healthcare workers.

3. To raise funds for all those who have no work at home and are suffering to gather money even for their next meal amidst the lockdown period.

This 'I For India' will be a 4-hour concert which will be held globally on Sunday i.e on 3rd May, 2020 @ 7:30 PM IST. Everyone can watch this progarme live on Facebook.

Well, let us see who all will perform in this virtual live concert… Entire Jonas clan including Kevin, Joe and Priyanka Chopra. Even Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar will also be seen along with Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan.

There are many more actors and singers from Bollywood who are taking part in this concert. From A R Rahman to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Bhumi Pednekar to Dia Mirza, all the A-listers of B-Town and a few known faces of Hollywood are joining hands for his virtual concert.

Everyone will share a 4-minute video of involving themselves in dancing, singing, acting, making a stand-up or going with a speech. These videos will be shown to the audience and thus all of them will also request to help the needy people. Karan Johar and Zoya have worked hard for this virtual concert from two weeks.

Well, let us see the social media posts of the stars who are taking part in this 'I For India'Concert… Have a look!

Karan Johar









Zoya Akhtar









Even Arjun Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and many more actors and singers of B-Town have shared this post on their social media accounts.

Well, we all wish that this virtual concert becomes a grand success showing off our prowess to the world!!!