Ileana's 'killer workouts' have made her arms sore

Highlights

Bollywood actress Ileana D'cruz has shared that she cannot raise her arms courtesy her killer workouts in a hilarious new post on social media.

Bollywood actress Ileana D'cruz has shared that she cannot raise her arms courtesy her killer workouts in a hilarious new post on social media.

Ileana posted a still from the film "Mubarakan" on Instagram. In the picture, she is seen dressed in a red Indian wear with her hands above her head and is holding a dupatta.

"I can't do this with my arms right now thanks to my killer workouts so here's a picture of me doing it instead," she wrote alongside the image.

Speaking about her work, the actress is currently all set to star in Unfair N Lovely, a comic take on India's obsession with fair skin.

The movie is set against the backdrop of Haryana, the film features Ileana opposite Randeep Hooda.


