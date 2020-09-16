'Indoo Ki Jawani': Kiara Ali Advani Teases Her Fans With The Poster Of 'Hasina Pagal Deewani' Song

Bollywood's glam doll Kiara Ali Advani has dropped the colourful poster of the song "Hasina Pagal Deewani…" from her upcoming movie 'Indoo Ki Jawani'. She took to her Instagram and announced that the full song will be out tomorrow.

In this poster, Kiara looked super cute and glamorous… She is seen riding the scooter and stole the hearts with her desi girl avatar. She also wrote, "Kal toh by God mazaa hi aa jaayenga! 🤩 You know what it is, right? Agar nahi pata toh wait karo!! Bas ye samajh lo ki ek #HasinaPagalDeewani hone waali hai".



It was just yesterday, the makers of this movie have treated the audience with the quirky trailer… Have a look!

In this trailer, Kiara is seen all dressed up in modish village girl avatar wearing a pink kurta and teamed it with a denim pant. She is seen introducing herself as 'Indoo'. She then doles out that, she fixed her 'Date' on a random dating application. She also unveils the 'Date' as 16th September, 2020. Being a female-centric movie, the story revolves around a girl who hails from Ghaziabad and shows off her misadventures on the dating apps.



Being an adult-comedy movie, 'Indoo Ki Jawani' flick is directed by Abir Sengupta and is bankrolled by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar and Nikkhil Advani under T-Series, Emmay Entertainment and Electric Apples banners. This movie also has Aditya Seal and Mallika Dua as other lead actors.

