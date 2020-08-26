International Dog Day: Bollywood Stars Pose With Their Little Pets

Playing with pets and spending some time with them will definitely relax us to the core. Thus, most of the film stars hold a special love for their dear pets!!! From Preity Zinta to Shraddha Kapoor, many Bollywood actors hold a special bond with their pets and show off their love dropping adorable pics on social media.

Today being 'International Dog Day', a few B-Town stars took to Instagram and dropped cute selfies with their pets and awed us… Have a look!

Sonakshi Sinha

In this post, our dear Sona posed for a selfie with her little black puppy which is happily resting on Sona's lappy. Sonakshi sported in a sleeveless tee and teamed it with a denim short!!! She also added a funny tagline and wrote, "Every Dog Has Its Own Day…"



Preity Zinta

Bollywood dimple beauty Preity Zinta also posed with her 'Bruno' and looked happy holding her lovely pet for a selfie!!! She wrote, "Dogs are not our whole life but they make our life whole ❤️🌈😍🐾 Thank you for being my sunshine Bruno 😘 #Bruno #smileseries #dutchie #dutchshepherdsofinstagram #besties #woof 🐾 #internationaldogday #truelove #ting @bruno_thebrave_".



Shraddha Kapoor

Yes… It's 'Shyloh Babu' day!!! Thus B-Town young actress Shraddha Kapoor also posed with her cute pet and made her turn centre of attraction! She also wrote, "Thank you Shyloh for coming into our lives and spreading so much love and joy ✨💜 #ShylohBabu #InternationalDogDay.



Even Shraddha's brother Siddhant Kapoor also left his comment to this post and wrote, "Awwieee , best guy ever ya this shyloh . Everyday is his day only with us".

Zoya Akhtar

Boogie and Lucky are seen resting happily!!! Boogie is posing to cams but Lucky is sleeping! Zoya wrote, "Boogie and Lucky #portrait #beagles #home #internationaldogday #everyday".



Sushant

Who is under the table??? Is it 'Togo'? Wow… She is looking so cute with all the messy hair and cute pose!



Happy International Dog Day guys… Celebrate it with your dear pets and spend some quality time with them!!!