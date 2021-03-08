International Women’s Day 2021: Rhea Chakraborty Shares A Special Post For Her Mother

On the occasion of International Women's Day, most of the Bollywood actors are sharing inspiring posts on social media… Even Rhea Chakraborty who is the most blamed person in Sushant Singh's case also shared an empowering post on her Instagram page. She dropped a beautiful pic of her mom's hand and called her strength… This is her first post after 6 months on social media.





In this post, Rhea is seen holding the hand of her mother… She also captioned the image jotting down, "Happy Women's Day to us ..

Maa and me .. together forever ... my strength, my faith, my fortitude - my Maa ❤️

#love #faith #fortitude #strength #mother

#womenwhoinspire #womenempowerment".





This Rhea's post on Instagram which was dropped six months back… In this video, Rhea's father is surrounded by media and people. She dropped a long note and requested Mumbai Police to give a protection her family. She wrote, "Verified

This is inside my building compound , The man in this video is my father Indrajit chakraborty ( retd . army officer )

We have been trying to get out of our house to cooperate with ED , CBI and various investigation authorities to cooperate .

There is a threat to my life and my family's life .

We have informed the local police station and even gone there , no help provided . We have informed the investigation authorities to help us get to them , no help arrived .

How is this family going to live ?

We are only asking for assistance , to cooperate with the various agencies that have asked us .

I request @mumbaipolice to please provide protection so that we can cooperate with these investigation agencies .

#safetyformyfamily

In covid times , these basic law and order restrictions need to be provided .

Thankyou".

Well, Rhea Chakraborty is accused in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput… This young actor killed himself on 14th June, 2020 by hanging himself in his apartment. Although Police gave stated that it is a suicide, but all his fans and family are saying that it is a murder. Even CBI and NCB officials are also investigating this case. It was also proved that Rhea and her brother Showik were involved in drugs consumption.