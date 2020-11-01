Ira Khan, Sonam Kapoor And Bhoomi Pednekar Showcased Their 'Halloween 2020' Goofy Avatars

The whole country has celebrated the 'Halloween Day' with much joy and came up with their goofy avatars. In the same way, even our dear Bollywood actors also turned this day special by adding 'Halloween' makeup to their faces and dressed up just like ghosts. From Sonam Kapoor to Bhumi Pednekar and Ira Khan to little Innaya, most of the celebrities have showcased their dreadful looks and treated their fans dropping their pics on social media…

Sonam Kapoor



This ace Bollywood actress has stepped into the shoes of 'Marilyn Monroe' and looked pretty transforming into this great actress.









Here is our 'Marilyn Monroe'… Sonam also wrote, "This Halloween has got me going… Oh, my Monroe! Becoming this diva was such a fun experience for me and my team. Definitely one of my fav looks I've recreated for Halloween, ever!'.









Here comes the makeup video… Sonam needed to add sit for a couple of hours to get that right look. She wrote,"My Monroe Moment

Watch how I went from being SKA to MM. Don't let the time-lapse fool you guys, it took hours of me sitting down and my team working their magic.

So pleased with the result... yay!

Huge s/o to @official_maria_asadi @carlaguler and @aamirnaveedhair for bringing this look to life with me."

Sonam also added a couple of quotes doled out by great actress Marilyn to her posts…









"If I'd observed all the rules, I'd never have got anywhere." - Marilyn Monroe"









"Imperfection is beauty, madness is genius and it's better to be absolutely ridiculous than absolutely boring." - Marilyn Monroe".









""If you can make a woman laugh, you can make her do anything." - Marilyn Monroe".

PreityZinta

















This is Preity's version of Halloween avatars…

Ishaan Khattar









This poster reveals much about Ishaan's 'Phone Bhoot' movie…

Divya Dutta









Simple yet classy Halloween look!!!

Maniesh Paul









Here comes the hilarious demon!!!

Madhuri Dixit Nene









A throwback pic from Madhuri'skids dairies…

Soha Ali Khan

The full family is trying to pretend as ghosts but Innaya's cute smile made this pic more adorable!!!



AngadBedi









Little Mehr is busy in making the Halloween pumpkins…

Ira Khan









How can our dear Ira be left behind… She made us get scared with her half burnt face… It seems she had a lot of fun with her buddies on this special day.

Bhumi Pednekar









We just need to take Halloween makeup classes from our dear Bhumi…









The complete dreadful look of pretty Bhumi…

Lakshmi Manchu









She is busy in adding makeup to her daughter's face…

Hope everyone enjoyed the Halloween Day to the core!!!

What do you guys think of this transformation? Comment with an emoji and paint me a picture!



Huge s/o to @official_maria_asadi @carlaguler and @aamirnaveedhair for bringing this look to life with me.