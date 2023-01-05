It's A Wrap For Ajay Devgn's 'Bholaa' Movie

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Ajay Devgn is directing and producing his next movie Bholaa. He is also the lead actor of this movie and thus there are many expectations on it. Being the remake of Kollywood's blockbuster Kaithi movie, the story is all known but we need to wait and watch how Ajay will carry out the emotional action drama. Off late, the makers dropped a new poster and announced that the shooting has been wrapped up and the movie is ready for March release…



Along with sharing the wrap-up clap board pic, they also wrote, "Shooting has wrapped; the post-production frenzy has already begun. Remember, we have a date - March 30th in the theatres!"

Bholaa movie is directed by Ajay Devgn and it is being produced by himself in collaboration with Bhushan Kumar under the ADF Films, T-Series and Reliance Entertainments banners. It is also being made in 3D format! Tabu will essay a prominent role in this movie while Amala Paul and Abhishek Bachchan will essay cameo roles. This movie also has an ensemble cast of Amit Pandey, Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobriyal and Makarand Deshpande. It will hit the theatres on 30th March, 2023!

Going with the plot, Police officers take the help of the prisoner to chase the smuggler's gang and then they help him in reuniting with his daughter.

Speaking about the other movies of Ajay Devgn, he will be next seen in Maidaan and Naam movies. In Ranveer Singh's Cirkus, he is essaying a cameo role. Ajay will portray the title role in the Maidaan movie stepping into the shoes of legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim and Priyamani will be seen as the lead lady in this sports drama. Gajraj Rao and Rudranil Ghosh are roped into play the prominent roles. The director Amit Ravindranath will roll us back to the 1950s where we will be made to witness the golden days of the Indian football team. Maidaan will be produced by Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla under Zee Studios and Bayview Projects LLP banners.