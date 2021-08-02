Jaaved Jafferi's Son Meezan Recalls Essaying Body Double Role Of Ranveer Singh In Padmaavat Movie

Bollywood's newbie Meezan Jafferi who made his debut with Priyadarshan's Hungama 2 movie is all happy with the success of his debut movie. He got a chance to share the screen space with ace Bollywood actors Shilpa Shetty and Paresh Rawal. Actually, this young actor made his debut into the showbiz world with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic movie Padmaavat. Yes, he essayed the body double role of lead actor Ranveer Singh.



Off late, Meezan recalled being body double of Ranveer Singh when he spoke to the media recently. He doled out, "Bhansali sir trusted me, and he would rehearse scenes with me. He would record the rehearsals and the blockings, and he'd give me feedback on my performance."

Recalling one of the incidents from the sets, Meezan doled out, "I was there on set, in costume and makeup. I hadn't eaten anything, so I was really stressed. I was a little late, and it took an hour for the prosthetics and for me to get into the look. I learned the script in that one hour. The moment I came out, I was already nervous about doing proper acting in front of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, it was technically my 'silver screen debut', and there were 500 junior artistes around me, and I had to deliver a whole speech. Then an assistant director comes to me and shows me Ranveer's version of the shot, and asks me to replicate his mannerisms. I was like, 'why couldn't you have told me before! I was already so tense'. But regardless, I went ahead, I was terrified, I was in bad shape."

Well, there is another good news for all the fans of this handsome young actor. He will next be seen in Priyadarshan's directorial itself which is a cop thriller-murder mystery film.