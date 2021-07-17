Jacqueline Fernandez Completes Her Shooting For Kannada Movie Vikrant Rona

Bollywood's glam doll Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to make her Kannada debut with Kichcha Sudeep's Vikrant Rana movie. She completed her part of the shooting of the movie and expressed her happiness working with a great team.



Replying to the director Anup's tweet, Jac wrote, "Looking forward to seeing you soon @anupsbhandari... Can't wait for the creatives to be out and I'm sure the audience is going to love them! Thank you to you and the entire team for all the love. Swalpa Jopana until we meet again".

ಚಂದನವನಕ್ಕೆ ಸ್ವಾಗತ @Asli_Jacqueline! It was a pleasure working with you! Your 1st look & character name will be releasing soon & I'm sure the audience will love it. Let's meet once again in the dubbing studio. Till then - "Swalpa Jopana" 😊 @VikrantRona #JacquelineJoinsVikrantRona pic.twitter.com/tRn2mOOTDU — Anup Bhandari (@anupsbhandari) July 17, 2021

Anup also shared a pic with Jacqueline and wrote, "@Asli_Jacqueline! It was a pleasure working with you! Your 1st look & character name will be releasing soon & I'm sure the audience will love it. Let's meet once again in the dubbing studio. Till then – 'Swalpa Jopana'."

Speaking about Vikrant Rona movie, it has Sudeep in the lead role essaying the titular role. Jacqueline is playing a cameo role in this 3D fantasy action-adventure thriller. Along with Sudeep and Jacqueline, Nirup Bhandari and debutante Neetha Ashok are also roped in to play pivotal roles.

Vikrant Rona movie is being produced by Shalini Jack Manju and Alankar Pandian under the Kichcha Creatiions and Shalini Arts banners. It is slated to release on 19th August, 2021. On the occasion of Kichcha Sudeep completing his 25 years in the film industry, the film's title was displayed on Burj Khalifa on 1 February 2021.

Speaking about Jacqueline Fernandez work front, she will be next seen in Attack, Circus, Bachchan Pandey, Ram Setu, Bhoot Police movies. She is all set to make her Tollywood debut with Pawan Kalyan and Krish's prestigious project Hari Hara Veera Mallu. It also has Arjun Rampal, Adithya Menon and Nidhhi Agerwal in the lead roles.