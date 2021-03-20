Jacqueline Fernandez Drops A Few Pics From The Sets Of ‘Ram Setu’ Movie

It is all known that Akshay Kumar starrer 'Ram Setu' movie's shooting kick-started yesterday at Ayodhya. Along with our dear 'Sooryavanshi' actor even the beautiful dolls Jacqueline and Nushrratt Bharucchaflew to Ayodhya for the 'Muhurat' shot. Off late, Jac dropped a couple of pics from the first day shoot on her social media page and shared them with all her fans.

In this post, we can witness two beautiful pics… The first one shows Akshay Kumar posing with two beautiful ladies Jacqueline and Nushrratt Bharuccha while the second has the whole team under one frame holding the clapboard of the movie. Jac also wrote, "Here we go!!! #ramsetu feeling so grateful and blessed to be a part of this film!!!

Well, Akshay also dropped the pics of the Pooja ceremony on his Instagram page…

He also wrote, "आजश्रीअयोध्याजीमेंफ़िल्म "रामसेतु" केशुभारंभपरभगवानश्रीरामकाआशीर्वादप्राप्तहुआ।

जयश्रीराम !".

This is a special pic that was clicked just before heading to Ayodhya… Jac, Akshay and Nushrratt were all in smiles sitting on the staircase of the plane.

On the occasion of Diwali last year, Akshay made a special announcement regarding his upcoming moving 'Ram Setu'. This flick will be directed by Abhishek Sharma and bankrolled by Aruna Bhatia, Vikram Malhotra and Akshay Kumar under Cape Of Good Films and Abundant Media banners.

Earlier the producer of the movie spoke to the media about the 'Muhurat Shot' and doled out about the movie… "What better way to embark upon the journey of 'Ram Setu' than to kick-off at the very birth place of Lord Ram. Having visited Ayodhya several times myself, I suggested to Akshay and the team that we should launch the production schedule with blessings from the holy temple of Lord Ram. We are scheduled to hold our mahurat shot in Ayodhya and commence our filming on an auspicious note".