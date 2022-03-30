Janhvi Kapoor And Varun Dhawan Team Up For Nitesh Tiwari's 'Bawaal'…

Bollywood's young actress Janhvi Kapoor is all busy with a handful of movies… She is in the best phase of her career and off late announced her next movie with another young and talented actor Bawaal. As it is being helmed by National Award winners Nitesh Tiwari and Sajid Nadiadwala, the announcement poster itself raised the expectations on the movie.



Both Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan dropped the announcement posters of their new movie on their Instagram pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, Varun also wrote, "Ab hoga #BAWAAL! So excited and grateful to announce my next with the amazing duo, #SajidNadiadwala & @niteshtiwari22 along with @janhvikapoor. Can't wait to see you in theatres on 7th April 2023 #goodfriday @wardakhannadiadwala @nadiadwalagrandson @earthskynotes".

Janhvi Kapoor also shared the good news with all her fans and wrote, "Joining hands with two of the finest, #SajidNadiadwala and @niteshtiwari22. I'm so grateful and happy to announce my next, #BAWAAL starring opposite @varundvn See you in cinemas on 7th April 2023 @wardakhannadiadwala @nadiadwalagrandson @earthskynotes".

Taran Adarsh also confirmed the news and wrote, "VARUN DHAWAN - JANHVI KAPOOR TO STAR IN 'BAWAAL'... After the success of #Chhichhore, producer #SajidNadiadwala and director #NiteshTiwari collaborate for a new film... Titled #Bawaal... Stars #VarunDhawan and #JanhviKapoor... 7 April 2023 release."

Well, Bawaal movie will be directed by Nitesh Tiwari and is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under his home banner Nadiadwala And Grandson in association with Earth Sky Notes banner. Along with the announcement poster, the makers also blocked the release date and thus it will hit the theatres on 7th April, 2023…

Even Janhvi Kapoor's siblings Arjun and Anshula shared their happiness dropping poster on their Instagram Stories…

Arjun Kapoor

Anshula Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor will also be seen in Goodluck Jerry and Boney Kapoor's production Mili with Sunny Kaushal. Varun Dhawan will hit the screens with Bhediya movie!