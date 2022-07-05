Janhvi Kapoor And Varun Dhawan Wrap Up The Amsterdam Schedule Of Bawaal Movie

It is all known that Bollywood's young actors Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan collaborated for the Bawaal movie. The shooting of this movie has already started and now the team wrapped up the Amsterdam schedule and are ready to fly to Poland to take part in another important schedule of the movie. The makers shared this happy news and also dropped a new pic of the lead actors on social media.

Both Varun and Janhvi Kapoor shared the new pic on this special occasion and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Both these young actors looked great twinning in the white outfits and sported in wool shirts. They are all smiling and even the picturesque background of Amsterdam made the pic worth watching! She also wrote, "Having a #Bawaal time in Amsterdam Amsterdam sched wrap, Poland are you ready for us? #niteshtiwari #sajidnadiadwala".

Well, Bawaal movie is being directed by Nitesh Tiwari and is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under his home banner Nadiadwala And Grandson in association with the Earth Sky Notes banner. Along with the announcement poster, the makers also blocked the release date earlier and thus this movie will hit the theatres on 7th April, 2023…

Speaking about the other projects of Janhvi and Varun… The Dhadak actress will next be seen in Good Luck Jerry, Mili and Mr and Mrs Mahi movies. Coming to Varun, he will be next seen in the Bhediya movie.