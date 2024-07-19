Janhvi Kapoor Hospitalized Due to Severe Food Poisoning

Bollywood's rising star, Janhvi Kapoor, recently faced a health scare that left her fans concerned. On July 18, the actress was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after suffering from severe food poisoning. Reports suggest that the food poisoning was caused by consuming adulterated food, leading to significant stomach troubles.

Janhvi Kapoor was immediately taken to the hospital upon experiencing severe symptoms. Medical professionals have been closely monitoring her condition, and she is expected to be discharged by July 19. Her team has assured fans that she is receiving the best care and will be back to her normal self soon.

This incident is a stark reminder of the importance of food safety and health. Janhvi's health scare highlights the risks associated with consuming contaminated food, even for someone in the public eye. It serves as a cautionary tale for everyone to be mindful of what they eat and to prioritize their health above all else.

Despite this health setback, Janhvi Kapoor has a busy schedule ahead. She is gearing up for the release of her spy thriller Ulajh, slated to hit theaters on August 2. The recently released trailer has generated significant interest, with Janhvi playing Deputy High Commissioner Suhana Bhatia in this intriguing spy thriller directed by Sudhanshu Saria.

Janhvi is also making her debut in Telugu cinema with ‘Devara,’ co-starring Junior NTR. Directed by Koratala Siva, this action thriller is scheduled for release on September 27. Janhvi's role as a village girl has already garnered attention, and fans are eager to see her performance.

In addition to her debut in Telugu cinema, Janhvi Kapoor will star alongside Ram Charan in the much-anticipated film (RC16), directed by Buchi Babu. The film features music by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman and is expected to begin shooting in August.