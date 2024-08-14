Janhvi Kapoor Visits Tirumala to Mark Sridevi’s Birth Anniversary

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor continues to honor her mother Sridevi's memory with a special tradition. Every year, on her mother's birth anniversary, Janhvi visits the revered Tirumala Srivari Temple, a ritual that holds deep personal significance for her. This year, on August 13th, marking what would have been Sridevi's 61st birthday, Janhvi once again made the pilgrimage, sharing her journey and emotions with her followers on social media.

Janhvi Kapoor is known to visit Tirupati at least two to three times annually. However, her visit on Sridevi's birthday is particularly significant. She chooses to climb the Tirumala hill by stairs, a gesture of devotion and respect. This year, she shared photos on Instagram, capturing the steps, her childhood moments with Sridevi, and her preparation for the darshan in a traditional yellow silk saree. Janhvi captioned her post, "Happy birthday momma.. I love you," reflecting her enduring bond with her mother.





https://www.instagram.com/p/C-mVlBRIGZJ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==



Dressed in an elegant yellow silk saree, Janhvi was accompanied by her boyfriend, Shikhar Paharia, who wore a traditional silk dhoti and scarf. A video of the couple prostrating outside the temple went viral, showcasing their reverence.

In a previous interview, Janhvi revealed the evolution of her faith. Initially not a strong believer in God, she started embracing spiritual practices after Sridevi's passing. She mentioned adhering to certain customs, such as avoiding haircuts on Fridays, a tradition Sridevi followed.

Janhvi’s pilgrimage coincides with heartfelt tributes from her family. Her father, Boney Kapoor, and younger sister, Khushi Kapoor, also shared their memories of Sridevi on social media, highlighting the lasting impact of her legacy.

Sridevi, born in 1963, began her film career as a child actress at the age of four and transitioned into a lead actress by 13. Her illustrious career spanned over five decades, featuring in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam films. Her final film, ‘Mom,’ was released in 2017. Tragically, Sridevi passed away in 2018 due to accidental drowning in a Dubai hotel bathtub.

Following in her mother’s footsteps, Janhvi Kapoor is making significant strides in the film industry. She is set to debut in the Telugu film industry with ‘Devara,’ co-starring Jr NTR, scheduled for release next month. Following this, she will star alongside Ram Charan in ‘RC 16.’