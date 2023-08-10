‘Jawan’ has a strong take on women empowerment, says SRK

The upcoming action drama “Jawan” has created huge hype among the audiences, and it has a fair chance to shatter the box office records of “Pathaan.” This Shah Rukh Khan starrer is directed by sensational director Atlee. Nayanthara is playing the female lead.



Shah Rukh Khan has conducted an interaction session with his fans on Twitter. One of the fans asked SRK if “Jawan” would have any messages or take away for audiences. Shah Rukh wrote, “The film has a strong take on women empowerment. How to respect and stand for them.”

Vijay Sethupathi is the antagonist. Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Riddhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, and Yogi Babu played crucial roles. Deepika Padukone plays a cameo. Jawan, produced by Gauri Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment, releases on 7th September in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.