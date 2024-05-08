Google Pixel 8a: Affordable AI Smartphone Launched in India at Rs 52999

Google unveiled the Pixel 8a smartphone yesterday, unexpectedly following Apple's 'Let Loose' event. Anticipated to debut during the upcoming Google I/O event on May 14, the Pixel 8a made its entrance a week earlier. Dubbed an "AI phone," it boasts advanced features akin to the Pixel 8 series, all available at an accessible price point. Let's delve into what the Pixel 8a brings to users.

Google Pixel 8a: Specifications

The Google Pixel 8a boasts curved edges, a matte back, and an aluminum frame, resembling the Pixel 8 Pro smartphone. It comes in four vibrant colours: Alow, Bay, Porcelain, and Obsidian. Sporting a 6.1-inch Actua display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and 2000nits peak brightness, the Pixel 8a offers an immersive viewing experience.

Powered by a Google Tensor G3 chipset and a Titan M2 security coprocessor, the smartphone delivers robust performance and on-device AI support. It features 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The device houses a dual-camera setup, comprising a 64 MP Quad PD wide camera and a 13 MP ultrawide camera, while the front hosts a 13MP selfie camera. With a 4492mAh battery, it claims to provide over 24 hours of usage and up to 72 hours with Extreme Battery Saver.

Google Pixel 8a: AI Features

Google announced that Gemini will soon support the Pixel 8a smartphone, allowing users to type, talk, add images, brainstorm ideas, summarize, and more. The device comes equipped with features like Circle to Search, AI-powered Pixel Call Assist, Audio Emoji, Magic Editor, and Audio Magic Eraser, promising enhanced user experiences.

Google Pixel 8a: Price

Priced at Rs.52999, the Google Pixel 8a is available for pre-order on Flipkart, with official sales starting on May 14 at 6:30 AM IST. As part of the launch promotion, Flipkart offers a flat Rs.4000 instant discount on SBI Bank Credit Card purchases. Additionally, customers can benefit from exchange offers of up to Rs.9000, reducing the device's effective price to Rs.39999.