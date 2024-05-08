Live
Just In
Delhi Police Detains AAP Student Wing Workers For IPL Match Protest
- Get the latest on the detention of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) student wing members by Delhi Police during an IPL match.
- Discover details of the 'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se' campaign initiated by AAP in response to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest and its impact on ongoing Lok Sabha elections in Delhi.
Delhi Police detained approximately 12 members of the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) student wing on Tuesday for chanting slogans during an IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Officials stated that the detained individuals were wearing T-shirts bearing the tagline 'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se.'
The AAP has initiated a campaign titled 'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se' in response to the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to the excise policy. The campaign urges people to support the AAP through their votes as a reaction to the Chief Minister's imprisonment, as he is currently incarcerated.
A senior police officer mentioned that their personnel were stationed at various locations within the stadium and detained some individuals for causing disturbance in one of the stands. These individuals will be released after completing the necessary legal procedures. The officer emphasized the importance of spectators enjoying the game without engaging in disruptive activities.
The AAP, in an official statement, stated that its student wing, Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), protested against what they deemed as the "unlawful arrest" of the Delhi Chief Minister during the IPL match. The students wore T-shirts with the slogan 'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se' and voiced slogans against the BJP government.
Additionally, the AAP shared a video of the protest on its official account on X (formerly Twitter).
The Lok Sabha elections for the seven constituencies in Delhi are scheduled for May 25. The campaign song "Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se," presented in a rap style, was unveiled at the party's headquarters in New Delhi last month. The song, authored and composed by Dilip Pandey, an AAP MLA and the chief party whip in the assembly, is part of the party's campaign strategy.