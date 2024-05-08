Rajkummar Rao starrer ‘Srikanth’ wraps up censor formalities, set for May 10 release

The much-awaited Hindi biographical film "Srikanth," based on the inspiring life of industrialist Srikanth Bolla, has completed its censor formalities. The film, featuring the talented Rajkummar Rao in the titular role, is slated to hit theaters on May 10.

Srikanth Bolla, who hails from Andhra Pradesh, overcame visual impairment from birth to establish himself as the founder chairman of Bollant Industries. Rajkummar Rao's portrayal of the visionary entrepreneur has garnered significant attention, with audiences eagerly awaiting the film's release.









Receiving a clean U certificate from the censor board, "Srikanth" boasts a runtime of 134 minutes (2 hours and 14 minutes). The trailer of the film has already generated a positive response from viewers, setting the stage for an engaging cinematic experience.

With recent Eid releases from Bollywood failing to meet expectations, all eyes are on "Srikanth" to reignite audience interest in theatrical releases. Along side Rajkummar Rao, the film features stellar performances from Jyothika, Alaya F, and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles.

Directed by acclaimed writer Tushar Hiranandani, "Srikanth" promises to offer a compelling narrative of resilience and determination. As anticipation mounts for its release, fans eagerly anticipate witnessing the inspirational journey of Srikanth Bolla unfold on the big screen.