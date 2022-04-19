Jayeshbhai Jordaar Trailer: Ranveer Singh Comes Up With A Social Drama Highlighting The Importance Of A Girl Child…

Bollywood's ace actor Ranveer Singh is all in the best phase of his career… He is choosing unique subjects and thus he is bagging blockbusters! As of now, he is having a couple of interesting movies in his kitty and Jayeshbhai Jordaar movie is one of it! Being a socio-comedy entertainer, Ranveer Singh is all set to showcase the story of a small village where the people believe that only a boy can lead the clan of the family! Off late, the makers shared the trailer of this movie and showcased a glimpse of this interesting movie.



Even Ranveer Singh also shared the trailer of Jayeshbhai Jordaar and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the trailer, the makers also wrote, "IT'S HERE! #JayeshbhaiJordaar trailer is OUT https://youtu.be/fppJtxJ7RWY Celebrate #JayeshbhaiJordaar with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 13th May! #ShaliniPandey @bomanirani #RatnaPathakShah #ManeeshSharma @divyangrt @yrf #JayeshbhaiJordaar13thMay".

Going with the trailer, it starts off with Boman Irani's one-sided judgement. He says that girls should stop using scent soaps as they tempt boys. He also announces Ranveer Singh as his heir and the next sarpanch of the village. But then, Ranveer who believes in equal rights for men and women struggles a lot! Shalini Pandey will be seen as his wife and they will be blessed with a baby girl in their first pregnancy. But Boman Irani wants an heir and takes Shalini Pandey to a scan centre to know the gender of the unborn baby during her second pregnancy. But after Ranveer Singh comes to know that they are going to have a girl child second time also, he runs away with his wife and daughter in a car. So, we need to wait and watch how will he support his wife and fight for his daughter!

This comedy movie has Shalini Pandey as the lead actress. Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak will essay the role of Ranveer's parents. Ranveer will essay the role of a Gujrati man who believes in equal rights for both men and women. The plot seems to be interesting and this made Ranveer give a nod to this subject. This Divyang Thakkar directorial is produced by Maneesh Sharma under the Yash Raj Films banner. Jayeshbhai Jordaar movie will be released on 13th May, 2022 in the theatres!