John Abraham And His Wife Priya Get Tested Positive For Covid-19

It is all known that the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic has made many of the Bollywood and Tollywood actors got tested positive! And now once again, a few B-Town stars are getting in contact with it! Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora already got cured and Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor are now in home quarantine after knowing their positive result. Now, another ace Bollywood actor John Abraham and his wife Priya also got in contact with the virus. He informed this news to all his fans through his social media page…



This note reads, "I came in contact 3 days ago with someone who I later learned had COVID. Priya & I have tested positive for COVID. We have been quarantined at home so haven't been in contact with anyone else. We are both vaccinated & experienced mild symptoms. Please stay well and healthy. Masks up."

Well, speaking about John Abraham's work front, he will be seen in the Attack movie. This movie belongs to the science fiction action thriller genre! It has glam dolls Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. Even Ratna Pathak Shah and Prakash Raj are also essaying important roles in this most awaited movie.

The movie is being made based on a hostage crisis plot which is inspired by the true events. Attack movie is directed by Lakshya Raj Anand and is produced by Jayantilal Gada, John Abraham and Ajay Kapoor under the Pen Marudhar Entertainment banner.

Attack movie is all set to hit the big screens on 28th January, 2022 a couple of days after Republic Day…