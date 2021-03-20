John Abraham Opens Up On His Social Media Fad And Says ‘I Stick To My Business…’

Bollywood's ace hero John Abraham is all known for his amazing action movies. His awesome screen presence and superb dialogue delivery will make his movie worth watching. Off late, John spoke to the media and doled out his views about social media.

John doled out that he is not a person who doesn't update everything on social media. "I was a media planner in an ad agency and I believe in the power of social media. It is very relevant. If I have to make an announcement, I would look at the digital route. But I am very resistant to using it for personal pictures."

He further adds that, he doesn't take the comments seriously, "I hold back. I don't say much. Once in a while you will see a candid picture that blows up in the face. I stick to my business. I don't announce when I go to the toilet or what I eat. I probably shy away from it. I don't go through comments on social media. I just post what I have to. I don't pay heed to what people say".

Finally, he ended with doling about a pic where he posed with just a pillow, "It was just so casual, I wasn't even posing. We just shot it and I didn't expect people to take to it like they did. I realised people like candid pictures more than structured shoots. If you see that picture, there is a lot of innocence. It is not meant to scintillate".

Speaking about John Abraham's work front, he will be next seen in 'Satyameva Jayate' movie. This film has Divya Khosla Kumar as the female lead. Satyameva Jayete 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Nikkhil Advani and Madhu Bhojwani under T-Series and Emmay Entertainment banners.