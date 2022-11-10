Kajol And Revathy's 'Salaam Venky' First Look Poster Is Out

It is all known that South Indian ace actress Revathy is all set to direct a movie 'Salaam Venky'. She made this announcement a few days ago and also shared the launch event pics on social media. Off late, the first look poster of this movie is out and Kajol is showcased as a mother in this poster. This will be a project which is being made basing a true incident and holds a strong women-centric subject.

Revathy and Kajol shared the first look poster on their social media pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the first look poster, Revathy also wrote, "Here is my film… our first look… Ek Badi Zindagi ka Bada Celebration is about to begin! #SALAAMVENKY Trailer out on November 14th! Catch the incredible journey of Sujata and Venkatesh only in cinemas on 9th December!

In this poster, Kajol is seen carrying her son Vishal in the wheelchair and both are happily enjoying nature! They are all set to essay the roles of Sujata and Venkatesh!

Kajol also shared the poster and wrote, "Ek Badi Zindagi ka Bada Celebration is about to begin! #SALAAMVENKY Trailer out on November 14th!"

The movie will be released on 9th December, 2022 in the theatres while the trailer will be launched on 14th November, 2022 on the occasion of Children's Day!

Speaking about the movie Salaam Venky, it will be directed by Revathy and is bankrolled by Suuraj Sinngh, Shraddha Agrawal, and Varsha Kukreja under their home banner. The team has kick-started their first schedule and the movie is being made basing a true story and revolves around a praiseworthy mother who raises her children facing great difficulties.

Casting Details:

• Kajol as Sujata

• Vishal Jethwa as Venkatesh

• Aahana Kumra

• Rahul Bose

• Rajeev Khandelwal

• Anant Mahadevan

This Revathy's directorial is being produced by Suraj Singh, Varsha Kukreja and Shraddha Agrawal under the Blive Productions and RTake Studios banners.