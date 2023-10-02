Kangana gives chilling warning to enemies of nation in ‘Tejas’ teaser

The teaser of the upcoming film 'Tejas' was unveiled on Monday. ‘Tejas’ is a patriotic action film and stars Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut in the titular role of Tejas Gill, who is ready to take on the enemies of the nation and make them taste their own medicine.

From the word go, the teaser dives into the slow build up of action and it opens with a long shot of an aircraft hangar with its gates slowly sliding open as an Indian Air Force aircraft makes its way out. It then cuts to a shot of Kangana in silhouette inside a locker room taking out her dog tag chain and wearing it, The viewers then get to see her titular character’s name on her uniform, Tejas Gill. The shot is then intercut with that of the aircraft taxiing out of the hangar.

Kangana’s powerful words in the voice-over then fill up the frame as she says, “Zaroori nahi ki baatcheet honi chaahiye. Jang ke maidaan mein sirf jang honi chaahiye” as the camera tracks down the missiles attached to the aircraft.

Before Kangana dons a pair of aviators against the backdrop of the sun with her neatly tied at the back, her final words are, "Bharat ko chhedoge to chhodenge nahi".

The unveiling of the teaser on Gandhi Jayanti is quite intriguing as it speaks of a powerful retaliation bearing a sharp contrast to the philosophy of non-violence of the father of nation, who believed in retaliation with compassion.

The story of ‘Tejas’ revolves around the extraordinary journey of Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot, and aims to inspire and instil a deep sense of pride in every Indian, showing how our Air Force pilots work tirelessly to defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way.

Produced by RSVP, the film has been written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on October 27.



