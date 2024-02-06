Kangana playfully declines roles in Sandeep Reddy’s films

Over two months have elapsed since the cinematic debut of "Animal," the second Bollywood film directed by the prolific Telugu filmmaker, Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Despite the passage of time, the film and its director remain in the limelight, albeit for less-than-positive reasons.



Criticism has been directed at Vanga's depiction of female characters in his films, "Animal" being no exception. Esteemed personalities such as Javed Akhtar, Anupama Chopra, and Kiran Rao have voiced their disapproval. Despite facing a wave of backlash, Sandeep Reddy Vanga has demonstrated resilience by actively engaging with critics, providing logical counterarguments in interviews.

In a recent interview, Vanga addressed comments made by Kangana Ranaut, expressing, "If I get a chance, if I feel she will fit into it, I will go and narrate the story. I have seen a lot of her films, and I like her performances. So if she is giving a negative comment about 'Animal,' I don’t mind. I don’t get angry either."

Kangana Ranaut, known for her candid social media presence, responded to Vanga's remarks with a satirical touch. She posted, "Review and criticism are not the same; every kind of art should be reviewed and discussed – it is a normal thing. The way Sandeep Ji showed respect towards me by smiling at my review, it can be said that he not only makes manly films, but his attitude is also manly. Thank you, sir."

Adding a playful note, Ranaut continued, "But please don’t ever give me any role; otherwise, your alpha male heroes will become feminists, and then your films will also be defeated. You make blockbusters; the film industry needs you." The industry now awaits Sandeep Reddy Vanga's response to Kangana’s comments, adding another layer to the ongoing discourse surrounding "Animal." The film's lasting impact and the director's ability to navigate these controversies will undoubtedly shape its legacy in the cinematic landscape.