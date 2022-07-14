Kangana Ranaut Announces Her New Movie 'Emergency' And Shares The First Look Poster

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actress Kangana Ranaut is stepping into the shoes of former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi for her upcoming movie. Off late, the makers unveiled the title of the film by sharing the first look motion poster and teaser. They will definitely spellbounds all and sundry. The movie is titled as 'Emergency' and Kangana is also donning the hat of a director for this movie.



Even Kangana also shared the poster on her Instagram page and treated all her fans…

In this first look poster, Kangana looked awesome portraying the character of Indira Gandhi and owned that right look with white hair and spectacles. Sharing the poster, she also wrote, "Presenting #EmergencyFirstLook! Portraying one of the most powerful and controversial women in the history of the world… #Emergency shoot begins @manikarnikafilms @nishantpitti @anupampkher @shreyastalpade27 @aksht_ranaut @writish1 @gvprakash @manojmuntashir @mrsheetalsharma @rakeshyadav.artncraft @raiajayg @khuranasamir @bhumika_chawla_t @satishkaushik2178".

This is the teaser and in it, Indira Gandhi's PA is receiving a phone call and then asking her that American President Nickson asked then whether to call her madam? Then Indira Gandhi replies, "Okay. America ke president ko keh dena ki mujhe mere daftar me sab Madam nahi Sir kehte hain." She also wrote, "Presenting 'Her'who was called 'Sir' #Emergency shoot begins".

The teaser and the first look poster are terrific and showcased the best side of Kangana Ranaut as Indira Gandhi… Even Taran Adarsh also shared the teaser and wrote, "KANGANA TO PORTRAY INDIRA GANDHI IN 'EMERGENCY': KANGANA TO DIRECT THE FILM... #KanganaRanaut to portray late #IndiraGandhi in her new film #Emergency... #Kangana is also producing and directing the film... #Emergency will be her second directorial venture after #Manikarnika. Written-directed by #KanganaRanaut, #Emergency is produced by #RenuPitti and #KanganaRanaut... Screenplay and dialogues are by #RiteshShah... Filming has commenced."

Going with the plot details, it deals with true events that unfolded in 1975 and it will also unfold the truth behind the imposition of Emergency in the country. The movie will hit the theatres in 2023 as the shooting has begun.

Emergency movie is being directed by Kangana Ranaut and is being produced by Renu Pitti and Kangana under the Ease My Trip and Manikarnika Films banners.