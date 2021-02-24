Kangana Ranaut Announces The Release Date Of Jayalalitha’s Biopic ‘Thalaivi’

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actress Kangana Ranaut's upcoming movie is 'Thalaivi'… It is the biopic of Tamil Nadu's former Chief Minister Jayalalitha… Kangana will essay the titular role and is stepping into the shoes of this ace actress and politician. Off late, this 'Queen' actress has shared the release date of this movie on her Twitter page…

This post has a small video that describes the life story of Jayalaita… It even showed Kangana as Jayalaita… The video starts off with the voice over and doles out, Jayalalitha entered into movies and changed the fate of Indian cinema and when she stepped into politics, she changed the fate of Tamil Nadu… She changed the fate of many people and has become the 'Thalaivi'…



Along with this video, Kangana also wrote, "To Jaya Amma, on her birthanniversary



Witness the story of the legend, #Thalaivi, in cinemas on 23rd April, 2021.

Off late, Kangana on the occasion of 73rd birth anniversary of Jayalalitha, she announced that an important update will roll out today…

This post reads, "On #Thalaivi's 73rd birth anniversary, stay tuned as we make an important announcement at 6:35 PM today!"



Bollywood ace actress Kangana Ranaut is playing the titular role in this biopic. She will be stepping into the shoes of Tamil Nadu's former Chief Minister Jayalalitha. 'Thaliavi' is being directed by Vijay and is produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh under Vibri Motion Pictures and Karma Media & Entertainment banners. This is a tri-lingual movie being shot in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Thalaivi movie also comprises of star cast which includes Arvind Swami as MGR, Priyamani as Shasikala and Prakash Raj as Karunanidhi.



Thalaivi movie will hit the big screens on 23rd April, 2021…



Presently she is Manali and dropped a few pics from the spot…

Sharing my new venture my dream with you all,something which will bring us closer,other than movies my other passion food, taking baby steps in to FnB industry,building my first cafe and restaurant in Manali, thanks to my terrific team dreaming of something spectacular. Thanks 🙏 pic.twitter.com/AJT0NVPAV2 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 23, 2021

This post reads, "Sharing my new venture my dream with you all,something which will bring us closer,other than movies my other passion food, taking baby steps in to FnB industry,building my first cafe and restaurant in Manali, thanks to my terrific team dreaming of something spectacular."



With this post, Kangana announced that, she is going to open her first café and restaurant… These pics showed off the beautiful Manali sceneries…